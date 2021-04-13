Thunder ink Real Madrid's Gabriel Deck to four-year, $14.5 million deal

After waiving Darius Miller over the weekend, the Oklahoma City Thunder wasted no time filling their final roster spot. Gabriel Deck, a 26-year-old forward from Argentina will take the last open roster spot.

Shortly after waiving Darius Miller last weekend, it was reported that Real Madrid's Gabriel Deck would be signed by the Oklahoma City Thunder. While terms of the deal weren't announced at the time, it appeared that the Thunder front office was ready to bring over the 26-year-old from Argentina this season.

As first reported this morning by Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic, Deck's deal is worth $14.5 million over the next four years. For the remainder of this season, he will earn a guaranteed $3.87 million, while years two through four are non-guaranteed. The contract details were later confirmed by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Deck has averaged 7.3 points per game over the course of his career, spending time in the EuroLeague and Liga ACB, as well as participating in the Olympics and the FIBA World Cup for Argentina. Most recently, Deck averaged 8.5 points per game for Real Madrid of the EuroLeague, helping them earn a playoff spot. This included a 19-point performance on 3-for-7 from deep in his final game with the team. A solid threat from beyond the arc, he's converted on over 40 percent of his threes.

Deck is working through the immigration process and there’s an expectation that he will arrive in Oklahoma City to join the Thunder in the near future. On a rebuilding team, the 6-foot-8 forward is a bit older than the majority of the team, but Thunder General Manager Sam Presti clearly sees value in adding him to the roster.