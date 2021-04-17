Three takeaways from the Thunder's 110-104 loss to the Pistons

Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley played well, but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma City dropped its ninth straight game to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night

Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley continued to play well following their injury breaks, but it wasn’t enough as Oklahoma City dropped its ninth straight game to the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Here are three takeaway’s from the Thunder’s 110-104 loss to the Pistons:

Dort, Bazley staying strong in returns

Luguentz Dort and Darius Bazley have both looked very improved since coming back from injury.

It wasn’t a record-setting night for either, but they finished as OKC’s leading scorers. Dort scored 26 points, shooting 9-for-20 from the field in the 110-104 loss. He had three steals.

Bazley tacked on 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

With a 42-point game as an outlier, Dort is averaging 27.7 points in three contests since his return. Bazley is averaging 16.3 points in four games back from a torn scapula.

Bazley scored well in the paint despite shooting 1-for-11 from three.

Young Pistons shine in Detroit win

Oklahoma City isn’t the only squad looking to develop its young players.

Rookie Saddiq Bey and former top five pick Josh Jackson were excellent for the Pistons Friday, combining to score 47 points in the win.

Jackson led all players with 29 points.

Bey, who ranks 6th amongst rookies in scoring, finished with 18 points.

Going streaking

With the loss to Detroit on Friday, Oklahoma City has now lost its ninth straight game.

OKC has now lost nine straight games, tying the record for seventh longest losing streak franchise history. It’s the fifth-longest since the relocation to Oklahoma City.

In the previous eight games, the team is averaging only 99.8 points per contest.

The Thunder haven’t won a game in April.