Three Takeaways from the Thunder's 136-97 loss to the Warriors

Steph Curry continued his white-hot shooting streak and Oklahoma City struggled in Saturday's Warriors-Thunder matchup.
Author:
Publish date:

Stephen Curry showed MVP flashes and the Thunder struggled to find offensive rhythm on Saturday as Oklahoma City fell 136-97 to the Warriors. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Curry finishes just shy of 50

Stephen Curry torched the Thunder Saturday night for 49 points on 14-for-26 shooting.

The former unanimous MVP hit a blazing 11 3-pointers, adding five rebounds and two assists.

Curry has been on a hot-streak recently, averaging 36.7 point in his last 20 contests.

The Warriors are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Williams does it all for the Thunder

Adjusting to a bench role, Kenrich Williams flew around for Oklahoma City against the Dubs.

Williams shot an efficient 6-for-9 from the field and nailed one of is three 3-point attempts.

He also added five rebounds, five assists and one steal in true “Kenny Hustle” fashion.

READ MORE:

Kenrich Williams takes on leadership role

Ty Jerome emerging as quality bench playmaker

Short slate left for Oklahoma City

Following the beatdown from Golden State, Oklahoma City has just four games remaining on its slate.

The Thunder will play back-to-back matchups against the Kings on Sunday and Tuesday, which could have massive implications on the draft.

OKC then finishes off its schedule with a fiery Jazz on Friday, May 14 and the Clippers on Sunday, May 16.

The Thunder currently own the fourth-worst record in the league at 21-47. 

