Thunder Draft Rewind: OKC Takes Perry Jones in 2012

Sam Presti used Oklahoma City's only pick in 2012 on Baylor Bear Perry Jones III.

The 2012 NBA Draft didn’t offer much action for Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

Entering the draft with just a single pick, the 28th overall pick in the first round, Thunder general manager Sam Presti ultimately stood pat and selected Perry Jones III from Baylor.

Jones played in Oklahoma City for three years, but never really developed a role with the team.

Appearing in 143 games, the former Baylor star averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game for OKC.

Ultimately, it was probably a bad situation for Jones who was added to a team trying to get back to the NBA Finals, a tough spot for any young player looking for minutes to develop.

For Presti, the tough part about the 2012 draft is what happened in the early second round.

Jae Crowder, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton were all drafted after Jones toward the beginning of the second round.

Green and Middleton would go on to be named All-Stars, while Crowder has been a great role player at many different stops around the league, making back-to-back NBA Finals with the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns.

Jones was most recently acquired by s.Oliver Würzburg of the Basketball Bundesliga, the top basketball league in Germany. s.Oliver Würzburg announced the signing of Jones on Jan. 29.