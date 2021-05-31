Thunder End of The Year Report Card: Isaiah Roby

InsideTheThunder.com continues its end of year report card series, this time grading forward Isaiah Roby, who emerged as a major contributor in his second NBA season.

In what was essentially his rookie season, second-year Isaiah Roby quickly became a valuable contributor for OKC.

A shifty post presence with a serviceable outside game, Roby allowed Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault several lineup options.

Here are SI Thunder's grades for the sophomore forward:

Nick Crain’s Grade: B

Before the start of the season, many thought Isaiah Roby might get cut from the roster. As the Thunder evaluated young talent throughout training camp and the preseason, Roby really struggled.

However, he made the final cut and came into the season with low expectations. Filling in for Al Horford when he rested games, Roby immediately started to turn heads. One of the most athletic players on the team, he has the versatility to play anywhere from the small forward to the center position.

In 61 games this season, Roby started over half of them, with 34 games as a starter for OKC. In 23.4 minutes per game, he scored 8.7 points while pulling down 5.6 rebounds. He was also an underrated passer with 1.8 assists per game and nearly shot 30.0 percent from deep.

Roby completely changed his perception in his second NBA season, which really felt like his rookie year after playing only 11 minutes in the 2019-20 season. He now looks like a quality piece for the Thunder rotation for years to come.

READ MORE:

Vasilije Micic named EuroLeague MVP

Thunder Report Card: Gabriel Deck

Derek Parker’s Grade: B+

To be completely transparent, I wasn’t completely sure Isaiah Roby was going to make the 16-man roster for Oklahoma City.

Boy, was I wrong.

Roby excelled in his role in Year 2, silencing any and all doubt that he wasn’t an NBA caliber player

In 61 games, he averaged 8.7 point, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He started in 34 games for the Thunder, providing valuable forward play and adding a small-ball wrinkle to Mark Daigneault’s lineups.

It was essentially a rookie season for Roby, so there’s no reference for improvement. But it he improves on his 30 percent three-point shooting next season, he’ll be an OKC mainstay.