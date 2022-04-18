Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Tre Mann

It’s what he does best.

Coming into the draft, even before he was a member of the Thunder Mann’s shooting ability was what made him a first round option. He was scouted as a deep threat for team’s in need of a new 3-point shooter.

While after joining the Thunder squad it took time for him to settle in, his shot creation and shooting success eventually followed. This season Mann tallied 10.4 points per game, which ranks fifth on OKC out of players who played 50 or more games this season.

Mann’s shooting percentages ended with marks of 39.3% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. He also posted an effective field goal percentage of 47.6%.

With the Thunder sitting near the bottom of the league all season for 3-point success, Mann’s ability came as a huge boost to the team as it ranked fifth of players with 20+ games played and second among guards, behind Lindy Waters.