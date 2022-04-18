Thunder End of the Year Report Card: Tre Mann
Tre Mann needed patience on draft night, but with the 18th pick Oklahoma City took a shot.
Mann found his home, and the Thunder added a key addition to its 2021-22 rookie class. Mann’s role slowly grew throughout the season and the young Florida guard began to turn heads throughout the league.
While he was always a longshot to win Rookie of the Year, Mann’s rookie season turned heads and showed he has what it takes to stick around for the OKC continued rebuild.
Overall Grade: A-
It wasn’t a surprise when Mann displayed high levels of athleticism and shot creating skills, as he showed during his stint at Florida.
However, the 21-year old did exceed expectations after being selected 18th. Mann’s physical tools and athleticism earned his role constant growth throughout the season. Mann more than earned a spot moving forward in the OKC rebuild process and Sam Presti struck gold with the decision.
Mann easily earned a superb grade after his campaign.
Offense: A
It’s what he does best.
Coming into the draft, even before he was a member of the Thunder Mann’s shooting ability was what made him a first round option. He was scouted as a deep threat for team’s in need of a new 3-point shooter.
While after joining the Thunder squad it took time for him to settle in, his shot creation and shooting success eventually followed. This season Mann tallied 10.4 points per game, which ranks fifth on OKC out of players who played 50 or more games this season.
Mann’s shooting percentages ended with marks of 39.3% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. He also posted an effective field goal percentage of 47.6%.
With the Thunder sitting near the bottom of the league all season for 3-point success, Mann’s ability came as a huge boost to the team as it ranked fifth of players with 20+ games played and second among guards, behind Lindy Waters.
Defense: B+
It’s not his strongest point, but it’s far from detrimental to his grade.
Mann is quick and athletic, which helps when it comes to defending guards who are bigger than he is. Mann is just 6-foot-3 in a league of growing point guards, but his speed makes up for the lack of size.
He’s also physical at times which when paired with speed leads to good defensive possessions. His quickness also helps him switch on screens and ball movement.
Mann averaged 0.8 steals per game this season, which ranks well inside the top tier of the Thunder’s rotation throughout the season. While he’s not the tallest Mann still logged nearly three rebounds per game, which again helps the OKC defense, which ranked high in rebounding throughout the season.
Mann wasn’t the flashiest rookie entering the season, but when his role grew he answered.
Recommended for You
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.