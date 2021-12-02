Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    Thunder Fall to Houston Despite 39 Points From Gilgeous-Alexander

    The Oklahoma City Thunder blow a fourth quarter lead to fall to 4-17 on the season in a 114-110 loss to Houston.
    The Oklahoma City Thunder's losing streak has swelled to seven following another loss to the Houston Rockets in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. It was the the second of two games this week against Houston. 

    The Thunder still have not won a game since a Nov. 17 victory over the Rockets. 

    After leading through three quarters the Thunder faltered on the heels of Houston's Jae’Sean Tate, who took over for the Rockets. Houston outscored the Thunder in the fourth quarter after the Thunder led 81-73 through three quarters. Tate had 32 points to lead the Rockets.

    The Thunder defense without Josh Giddey struggled to contain Tate and the Rockets' offensive attack late in the game. The Rockets knocked down 15 3-point shots and shot 40.5% from deep while having six players score in double-figures.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a season-high 39 points in the losing effort after tallying 18 first half points, which was vital to the Thunder’s early success. With Giddey out for OKC due to an illness, Gilgeous-Alexander played his role as the leader of a young team and more. 

    With Derrick Favors also out due to a non-COVID-19 related illness, a budding piece of the Thunder rotation saw his role expand for Wednesday’s game. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was a key in the Thunder's 110-point showing despite the loss. 

    The rookie got another start Wednesday, his 14th of the year, and scored 12 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds, but tallied four fouls including a couple down the stretch. 

    The Thunder will play the Grizzlies Thursday in Memphis on the second night of a back-to-back. 

