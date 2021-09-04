Thunder Frontcourt Makes up for Lack of Size with Versatility

Oklahoma City lacks a true center, but has the versatility on its roster to make up for it.

What the Oklahoma City Thunder lack in size and dominating post play, they make up for with quickness and versatility.

OKC’s tallest player, Mike Muscala, stands at 6-foot-10 and is hardly a dominating presence. Josh Hall and veteran Derrick Favors both follow at 6-foot-9.

Darius Bazley, Jaylen Hoard, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Isaiah Roby all stand at 6-foot-8.

You won’t see many exuberant blocks or ferocious dunks, but OKC’s frontcourt will certainly be versatile.

Bazley will more than likely see his second straight season at the power forward position. He won’t be able to shut down any bigs with solid post game, but he has the ability to stretch the floor and defend well using his length.

Roby and Robinson-Earl will both fill similar roles as do-it-all combo forwards on Mark Daigneault's squad. Both are undersized as far as big men go, but can impact the game in nearly every facet.

Muscala and Favors, the Thunder’s most experienced players on the team, will be relied on to provide depth should Daigneault opt for an even smaller lineup.

Favors is Oklahoma City’s only true center on the roster, and despite being only 6-foot-9 is certainly the most proven big man on the roster. He could see plenty of run alongside the team’s countless young prospects.

Fans will get a better look at OKC’s frontcourt dynamics in preseason, which kicks off on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. against the Hornets.

