Thunder Gameday: Chet Holmgren Takes on Jabari Smith Jr. and Rockets in Las Vegas

In the Thunder’s first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas, they’ll take on the Houston Rockets.

In Oklahoma City’s first game of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, all eyes will be on two top picks. Thunder center Chet Holmgren (No. 2 overall) will match up with Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (No. 3 overall).

This will be the first highly anticipated contest between these two players as they enter their rookie season. Moving forward, there should be plenty more matchups between these potential future faces of the league.

Tre Mann, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

The roster composition of these two squads is quite different. Houston has a physical roster made up of strong players with NBA-ready bodies. On the flip side Oklahoma City has elite length, but most players still aren’t there physically.

This makes for an interesting dynamic between the two squads. Will length prove to be more important, or will the Rockets bully the Thunder?

These types of games don’t matter in the grand scheme of things, but both Holmgren and Smith will look to rise above and prove to be the best player on the court on Saturday evening.

RECORDS: 

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Houston Rockets (0-1)

WHEN: 

Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION: 

Thomas & Mack Center - Las Vegas, NV

TV/RADIO: 

ESPN2, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD: 

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas should be filled with fans when this contest takes place. In fact, it’s the marquee matchup of the day today.

