Kevin Durant Playfully Reciprocated Thunder Fans' Boos During Return to OKC
The 2025 NBA season opener would be exciting enough on its own, but we have a fun added wrinkle considering it involves Rockets forward Kevin Durant returning to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder, the franchise to which he was initially drafted and spent nine seasons of his 17-season career.
Naturally, we didn't have to wait long for some animosity to come out between KD and the fans of his former team, who were, of course, spurned when the now-15-time All-Star left for the Warriors in 2016.
Specifically, Thunder fans could be heard booing at Durant while he warmed up on the court. And KD, not afraid of a little controversy, playfully booed them right back.
"Boo to you too, motha-----," Durant shouted toward the stands with a smile.
Watch that moment below (but be warned, you can hear his cursing in the clip):
KD was clearly playing, though, and according to ESPN's Mike Wright, the fans were laughing too. They've booed him plenty over the years already.
Nothing like some heckling to get ready for a big game! We'll see how the Slim Reaper fares in the start of his 18th season on Tuesday night.