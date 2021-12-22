Thunder Gameday: OKC Riding Two-Game Winning Streak Into Matchup With Denver

Currently on a two-game winning streak, the Oklahoma City Thunder look as good as they have all season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding a two-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Over this recent stretch of success, the guard play for the Thunder has been among the best in the league.

If Oklahoma City is going to continue its success against Denver, it could take the young backcourt having another breakout game.

ODDS:

The Thunder enter the day as 5.5-point underdogs to the Nuggets, and the total over/under is 214.5 points.

KEYS TO THE GAME:

The Nuggets are a very efficient team, converting on 46.8% of their field goal attempts this season, which is fourth-highest in the NBA. However, Denver struggles to get to the free throw line, sitting at last in the league in attempts.

In terms of passing, the Nuggets are top-five in the NBA, distributing 25.8 assists per game. This is led by Nikola Jokic, who’s played at an MVP level once again this season. He’s averaging 26.3 points and 13.5 rebounds per contest.

This Thunder team is resilient, earning the most 15-point comebacks of any team this season with six. Anytime Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Josh Giddey are on the floor, Oklahoma City has a chance to win.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (10-19) vs. Denver Nuggets (15-14)

WHEN:

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV/RADIO:

Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

“We did enough tonight to get a W,” said Gilgeous-Alexander on Monday. “I think that shows how we’re growing every day.”

As the season goes on, the Thunder continue to have more impressive performances.

