Thunder Guard Theo Maledon Shows Both Sides in Summer League

There’s been two sides to second-year guard Theo Maledon’s game lately, and both were shown in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

The better of his two versions was apparent in the opener. Fifteen points, 11 assists and five rebounds in a win over Detroit.

The next game was a different story.

Maledon shot just 2-for-11, finishing with five points and hitting just one of his seven attempted 3-pointers.

In the third game, Maledon bounced back, scoring 18 points while shooting 5-for-8 from three, dishing out five assists and grabbing six rebounds.

But again, Maledon hit a wall.

Against Indiana, he failed to make a field goal, shooting 0-for-7 from the field and finishing with zero points. He finished with six assists and four boards.

Maledon capped his Summer League with 11 points, seven assists and 75 percent shooting from 3-point land, finding middle ground between his rollercoaster performances in the first four games.

Maledon averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists overall in the Summer League. Not the most promising stats for a second-year, but strong enough.

Despite his streaky shooting, Maledon finished eighth overall in assists per game.

Maledon is sure to be in line for plenty of reserve minutes this season, but will need to be consistent to maximize his role.

