Thunder Land 4th Best Odds in 2021 Draft Following Tiebreaker

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won the toss.

Following a tiebreaker to determine a tiebreaker with Cleveland, Oklahoma City landed the 4th best draft odds on Tuesday.

The tiebreaker was initially reported as a coin flip, but was later determined to be a mini-lottery featuring ping pong balls.

The biggest difference between the fourth and fifth picks, are that the lowest the Thunder can now slide is the eighth pick. Cleveland could potentially at worst fall into the No, 9 spot.

Oklahoma City also have a 5.4 percent better chance at the No. 5 pick, and an 8.9 percent better chance at the No. 6 pick.

Following overachievement in the early parts of the season, Oklahoma City had a historically bad stretch of play to land the 4th pick.

In a stretch of 25 games from March 27 to May 9, the Thunder were outscored by 490 points, the worst margin of defeat by any team in any 25 game span ever.

Wins came against struggling teams such as Toronto, Boston and eventually the Clippers, who lost on purpose to clinch a playoff series with the Mavericks.