NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Two-Way Superstar

With just over two months until the NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are focused on scouting potential prospects.
With their season coming to an end, the Oklahoma City Thunder are faced with a pivotal offseason. With a need to draft another franchise cornerstone, the 2021 NBA Draft will be crucial for their rebuild timeline. ESPN's Jonathan Givony is one of the more accurate talent evaluators when it comes to projecting where players will land in the draft. He recently released his latest mock draft, which has the Thunder taking an excellent two-way guard.

We won't know where the Oklahoma City's picks will fall for another month or so, but we do know that they have a really good shot at landing a top-five pick. The top five prospects in the class are likely already locked in, but the remainder of the draft is wide open.

With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on June 22, OKC could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in the draft lottery. Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-13) of Givony's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

What picks could the Thunder land?

Sam Presti's draft trends

NBA Mock Draft

ESPN

PlayerTeamSchool

1. HOU

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. DET

Evan Mobley

USC

3. ORL

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

4. CLE

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

5. OKC

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

6. GSW

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

7 TOR

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

8. NOP

Franz Wagner

Michigan

9. ORL

Jalen Johnson

Duke

10. SAC

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

11. SAS

Isaiah Jackson

Kentucky

12. CHA

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

13. IND

Josh Giddey

International

Currently in a tie with the Cleveland Cavalier's for the fourth-best lottery odds, the Thunder will be part of a coin flip tiebreaker on Tuesday night. Regardless, the upcoming draft class is stacked, meaning they'll likely land a player who will become a franchise cornerstone. 

