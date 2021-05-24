NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Land Two-Way Superstar

With just over two months until the NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are focused on scouting potential prospects.

With their season coming to an end, the Oklahoma City Thunder are faced with a pivotal offseason. With a need to draft another franchise cornerstone, the 2021 NBA Draft will be crucial for their rebuild timeline. ESPN's Jonathan Givony is one of the more accurate talent evaluators when it comes to projecting where players will land in the draft. He recently released his latest mock draft, which has the Thunder taking an excellent two-way guard.

We won't know where the Oklahoma City's picks will fall for another month or so, but we do know that they have a really good shot at landing a top-five pick. The top five prospects in the class are likely already locked in, but the remainder of the draft is wide open.

With the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery taking place on June 22, OKC could end up with one, two or zero top-five picks depending on what happens in the draft lottery. Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-13) of Givony's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.



What picks could the Thunder land?

Sam Presti's draft trends

Player Team School 1. HOU Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. DET Evan Mobley USC 3. ORL Jalen Green G League Ignite 4. CLE Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 5. OKC Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 6. GSW Keon Johnson Tennessee 7 TOR Davion Mitchell Baylor 8. NOP Franz Wagner Michigan 9. ORL Jalen Johnson Duke 10. SAC Scottie Barnes Florida State 11. SAS Isaiah Jackson Kentucky 12. CHA Corey Kispert Gonzaga 13. IND Josh Giddey International

Currently in a tie with the Cleveland Cavalier's for the fourth-best lottery odds, the Thunder will be part of a coin flip tiebreaker on Tuesday night. Regardless, the upcoming draft class is stacked, meaning they'll likely land a player who will become a franchise cornerstone.