Thunder Game Day: OKC Playoff Run Begins with Game 1 Against Pelicans
Playoff basketball is back in Oklahoma City.
The Thunder open the 2024 playoffs on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in to secure the final playoff spot, but they will not enter the first round at full strength.
Although the Thunder come in with a clean injury report, the Pelicans are without star forward Zion Williamson. His status beyond Game 1 is unknown, but any games without him will present a tall task for the Pelicans.
The Thunder enter the day as 8.5-point favorites against the Pelicans, and the total over/under is 214.5 points.
In a matchup of two of the league’s top seven defenses, the team whose stars are most effective will likely have an advantage. Without Williamson, the Pelicans offensive load will be heavy on Brandon Ingram.
Ingram has played below his typical level since returning from injury, and a matchup against Lu Dort is unlikely to help his struggles. Although he missed two of the three matchups in the regular season, Ingram scored 12 points and took only nine shots in a January loss.
Rebounding will continue to be an area to watch for the Thunder in the playoffs, particularly against the Pelicans, who rank sixth in defensive rebounding percentage. The Thunder and Pelicans also excel at creating live-ball turnovers and getting out in transition, with both teams finishing top three in steals per game.
Elite outside shooting could also swing the series, with both teams finishing in the top four in 3-point percentage.
Oklahoma City Thunder (57-25) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (49-33)
Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 8:30 PM CT
Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
TNT, Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal
Loud City is expected to be back in full force with playoff t-shirts and an inspired fan base. If the Thunder can ride that energy to victories, Sunday’s game could be the beginning of a deep playoff run.
The Thunder and Pelicans will be in Paycom Center again on Wednesday for Game 2.
