Thunder Position Battles: Which Future Piece Should Start This Season?

Nick Crain's Pick: Lu Dort

In a battle between Lu Dort and Josh Giddey, it makes the most sense to go with the guy who’s earned it over the past two seasons. Although Giddey has a higher ceiling and real star potential, nothing is handed to you in the NBA. Dort has earned a starting spot with his exceptional play since his rookie season when being converted to a full-time NBA contract. Could it make sense to have Giddey start later in the season or in future seasons? Absolutely. But for now, it’s Dort’s starting spot. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to play Giddey as many minutes as possible this season. Starting Dort but playing Giddey more minutes wouldn’t be a bad idea. Anytime you’re a rookie drafted in the top ten, expectations are high. Due to that, easing him into the NBA off the bench could be for the best.

Derek Parker's Pick: Lu Dort

When it comes to starting Giddey or Dort, it’s an easy decision. Giddey projects to have a higher ceiling than Dort, but being thrown into the fire too quickly can be disastrous at any level of basketball. Dort needs to continue to develop his skills amongst the starting five, and Giddey can get his due honing his scoring and passing skills on the second unit. Being the floor general off the bench could be very valuable for Giddey, at least for one or part of a season.

Ryan Chapman's Pick: Josh Giddey

If the Thunder rebuild is going to get to where Sam Presti wants, OKC is going to have to hit on their lottery picks. For that reason, Giddey should get the start from Day 1, even if it would mean sending Dort to the bench. Dort is a nice piece and a home run as an undrafted free agent, but he ultimately is a luxury piece. His defense is a known quantity and any offensive production is a nice bonus, but Giddey has to be the guy and he should get every opportunity in the starting lineup from the jump.