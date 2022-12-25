Thunder Top Ten in Defense Despite Recent Inconsistencies

Oklahoma City gives up a lot of points at times, but remain top 10 in the league in defense.

Oklahoma City loves to play faster than most in the NBA.

Most of the time that style comes as a positive for the young Thunder squad built to run fast, get in transition and have more possessions than most.

At other times though it can be an issue, mostly on defense. When OKC earns more possessions in a game, the opposing team will also typically see a rise in opportunities. Leading to higher scoring games, and more physical wear throughout the game on starters.

Oklahoma City ranks first in the NBA in possessions per game.

Overall the Thunder rank 10th in the league in Defensive rating. A high mark for a young team that plays in the style they do.

OKC is one of only three teams to be ranked in the top 10 of both defensive rating and possessions per game.

OKC’s last three games are a good representation of how the style of play affects scores and defensive production each game. OKC has allowed 121, 98 and 128 points in their last three games.

The Thunder and Miami are the only two teams in the top 10 of defensive rating with losing records, showing how close OKC is to breaking over the edge back into competing.

The Thunder defense has been clearly inconsistent at times, but that comes with the territory of having both the youngest roster in the NBA and playing with the goal of getting out in transition.

OKC continues to improve and buy into the style of play the coaching staff has implemented. It has paid off as OKC sits at 14-19 and sits well within striking distance of the play-in game. While inconsistencies on defense have popped up costing games at times, OKC continues to be near the top of the league on that side of the court.

