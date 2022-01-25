Thunder Trade Deadline: Evaluating Proposed Targets

In Monday’s article, Oklahoma City’s infantry went rather unscathed in terms of trade assets. However, in the pairing of Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala.

Both Williams and Muscala have sworn their loyalty to Oklahoma City’s rebuild in the last year as Muscala gave his ten cents in last season’s exit interviews while Williams displayed his dedication towards the team in a piece with The Oklahoman earlier in the week.

Despite this, Bleacher Report pegged Williams as a “Dream Target” for the Golden State Warriors while being a “Realistic Target” for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Williams’ market of contenders is to be expected for the 27-year-old as his two-year, $4 million deal places him as a premier budget option while his lethal two-way ability makes him a perfect addition for a championship bench.

In the case of Muscala, Bleacher Report nets the big man as a “Realistic Target” for the Warriors while being a “Sneaky Target” for the Brooklyn Nets.

Muscala’s elite ability as a stretch five positions himself into the cream-of-the-crop for bench fillers as the big has shot a team-high 43.9% from deep on 3.7 attempts per contest. Above all else, his uber-efficient 8.0 points in 13.5 minutes makes him a lethal add-on for bench runs.

The appeal with Muscala is evident for contending teams in the Nets and Warriors, who are looking to play more perimeter-centric ball; though, with the 30-year-old faithful to the Thunder – it’ll be interesting to see if a transaction would be made.