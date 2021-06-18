Thunder Trade: What Al Horford Deal Means For Center Plan

After trading away Al Horford and Moses Brown on Friday morning, the OKC Thunder have no centers under contract next season.

In the Al Horford deal that went down Friday morning, the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the only two centers they had under contract for next season.

Both Tony Bradley (restricted) and Mike Muscala (unrestricted) are set to hit free agency, meaning as of now, OKC has no center available for the start of the season.

With this in mind, the offseason has only just begun. There will be plenty of opportunity to add center depth in the draft, free agency and through trade.

READ MORE:

Report Card: Moses Brown

Thunder Options at No. 18 in the NBA Draft

As we all know, the Thunder are projected to have some of the most cap space to sign free agents of any team in the league and also have the most draft capital in the NBA to select someone in July’s draft or use that for trades.

It’s still unclear where the Thunder will find their next centers, but we do know that position will be crucial.

Oklahoma City just traded for Bradley, and at just 23 years old, will likely be someone they want to keep around as their backup center at minimum. He will get a good signing for the front office this summer for the right price.

From there, there’s numerous directions they could go to find their starter.

Is it Evan Mobley or Alperen Sengun in the draft? Is it Jarrett Allen or Richuan Holmes in free agency? Is it Kristaps Porzingis or Myles Turner through trade?

There’s plenty of options the Thunder, but adding center depth is a huge need this offseason after their blockbuster move.