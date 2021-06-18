OKC Deals Al Horford

Al Horford and Moses Brown are headed to Boston in return for Kemba Walker.

The Al Horford era in Oklahoma City has come to an end.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday morning that Thunder General Manager Sam Presti has reached a deal to send Horford back to Boston.

Moses Brown and a 2023 second round pick will also be headed to the Celtics in return for point guard Kemba Walker, the No. 16-overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft and a 2025 second round pick.

In 28 games for OKC this season, Horford averaged 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's injury cut the former Florida star's season short, shutting the big man down so the Thunder could pursue a trade for him.

Walker averaged 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in 43 games of action for Boston last year. He has one year remaining on his current deal with a player option worth nearly $37,500,000 in 2022-23.

