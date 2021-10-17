Thunder Trio in the Race for NBA's Most Improved Award

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort will all be in the race for the 2021 Most Improved Award.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and some of his young cohorts, have a big year ahead of them.

According to vegasinsider.com and a number of other outlets Gilgeous-Alexander, the 23-year-old Oklahoma City star, is one of the odds on favorite to win the NBA’s 2021 Most Improved award.

Gilgeous-Alexander is tied for the highest odds with New Orleans’ Zion Williamson at +700.

One of the top young guards in the league, Gilgeous-Alexander continued to improve in his third season, averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 35 games. He shot 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line.

With a young roster dedicated the development, Gilgeous-Alexander should have a great opportunity to throw his name in the ring.

OKC forward Darius Bazley odds to win stand at +6600. Bazley averaged 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his sophomore season.

Defensive-minded guard Luguentz Dort has +8000 odds to win the most improved award. Dort averaged 14.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. The catch was his efficiency: just 38 percent from the field, but a respectable 34 percent from the 3-point line.

Dort had a spectacular preseason, averaging 14.7 points per game in just 20 minutes played in the four-game slate. He shot 55 percent from the field and a whopping 62 percent from the 3-point line.

Oklahoma City opens their regular season with a matchup against the Jazz on Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

