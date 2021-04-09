Thunder waive forward Darius Miller

Late Thursday afternoon, it was reported that Euroleague forward Gabriel Deck was to sign a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder. With all 15 roster spots filled, the Thunder would need to clear a spot for Deck to join the team.

As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Darius Miller has been waived by the Thunder to reportedly create the roster spot for Deck. This happened shortly after Oklahoma City’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, just one day before the deadline to waive a player that is still playoff eligible.

Miller, a 30-year-old veteran, is known for being a 3-point shooter and did just that during his time in Oklahoma City. Although he played on only 18 games after coming off of an Achilles injury, he shot 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, converting 17 of his 42 attempts this season.

While it’s still unclear what the market will be for Miller between now and the end of the season, he was certainly an important contributor off the court for the Thunder’s core of young players. On a team where Miller was one of only two players 30 or older, his experience and leadership in the locker room will leave an impact on the development of the rest of the team.