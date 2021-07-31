Thunder Will Need to be Active in Free Agency

Following a peculiar draft, Oklahoma City will need to be players in free agency.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti stayed true to form in Thursday’s NBA Draft, curving all expectations and opting to defy the norm yet again.

Presti drafted two jumbo guards with OKC’s first two picks, an odd move for a team who’s best player is a jumbo guard.

But now Presti and Oklahoma City look to free agency, an area they haven’t had success in thus far. One of the smallest markets in American sports, not much blame can be placed in that department.

Nerlens Noel, Patrick Patterson and Derek Fisher are quite possibly the team’s best ever free agent signings that weren’t previously retained.

But with just one recently acquired center on the roster, OKC will have to be a player in free agency this season.

Center is the most glaring issue. At 6-foot-9, Favors is serviceable, but it’s clear that Presti has other plans for the position.

With Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon and recently acquired Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, the guard lineup is chock full.

Wing could still be a fillable role for OKC. Aleksej Pokusevski, Gabriel Deck Josh Hall and potentially Svi Mykhailiuk will be vying for minutes there.

NBA free agency begins on Aug. 2 at 5 p.m.