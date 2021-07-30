Josh Giddey: 'It's a Dream Come True' to Land in Oklahoma City

The Australia star was thrilled to be taken by the Thunder with the sixth overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The newest member of the Oklahoma City Thunder is ecstatic to get rolling.

“It's a dream come true so to be taken by the Thunder,” Australian Guard Josh Giddey said in a Zoom press conference after the Thunder took him with the sixth overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday night. “To have them want me on their team it makes me feel really special and I couldn't be happier.

“Oklahoma is actually one of my favorite teams and to be picked by them it's a dream come true.”

The 6-foot-8 guard was one of the early shocks of the NBA Draft, as the Thunder were linked with other players in Scottie Barnes, James Bouknight and Jonathan Kuminga.

But the playmaking upside of Giddey proved to be too good to pass up for OKC general manager Sam Presti. Last year playing in Australia’s NBL for the Adelaide 36ers, Giddey averaged 11.4 points, 7.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game.

From the start of the draft process, Giddey said he was a fan of the Thunder.

“They were just great people. I mean, they were straight up from day one. I met with -- I was talking to Sam [Presti] and the rest of the staff and coaches and stuff like that and just the way they talked and told me about how they want to lift their program and the direction they're headed in, it was something I wanted to be a part of,” Giddey said.

Giddey will have a piece of home close by as well, as he said his parents are happy because his sister attends Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.

“My parents are over the moon about it now because they can visit both me and her,” he said.

Thunder fans won’t have to wait long to see Giddey in action, as he said he’s ready to get on the court for Oklahoma City in the upcoming Summer League.

“I can't wait. Just to get on the court again start playing I can't wait for it,” Giddey said. “For it to be with the Thunder… it's a bonus as well. So, yeah, I'll be at Summer League and I can't wait for it.

“Love the guys, the coaches, the staff on the team and really happy to be there.”