Top Five Games to Watch This Season for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are featured prominently during the NBA's regular season slate. Not only do they have games on the three biggest dates of the League's calendar (Opening Night, Christmas Day, MLK Day), but they are also displayed on National TV 34 times, tying the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors for the most appearances.
Though the 82-game season is long, perhaps you get pulled in many directions during the seven-month campaign. Here are five must-watch games for the OKC Thunder this season.
Top 5 Must Watch OKC Thunder Games
- Oct. 21 vs. Houston Rockets
- Oct. 27 @ Dallas Mavericks
- Dec. 25 vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Feb. 1 @ Denver Nuggets
- Feb. 9 @ Los Angeles Lakers
Opening Night will include plenty of theatrics. From dropping a banner, dishing out rings, and basking in the glory of a championship, all while Kevin Durant is on the other sideline, emotional doesn't begin to describe the night. Though there still has to be a 48-minute basketball game played.
On the court, the Thunder taking on the Rockets is must-see TV in its own right. Two of the best teams in the Western Conference, as Houston bolstered its roster this summer, seeing the massive front court of the Rockets taking on the Thunder's double big lineup will be show-stopping in its own right. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first game of the season after sweeping the MVP trophies and an expected leap from a young OKC roster, this game isn't a tough sell.
Perhaps the toughest sell is Game 2, an early-season road trip to Dallas. The only problem? Kyrie Irving will be in street clothes, so perhaps a Mavericks matchup later in the season would've been better to pick. However, the more important aspect of this bout should remain intact at this stage of the season: How Oklahoma City attacks that Dallas defense.
Seeing the Thunder battle Anthony Davis, Cooper Flagg, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford will be basketball euphoria despite not being a big draw to a more casual fan. The easy road trip helps along with the budding rivalry between the two fanbases since the 2024 Playoff series adds a cherry on top.
The third game on the list, Christmas afternoon against the San Antonio Spurs, is another no pitch-man needed. The hay is in the barn. The only problem? These two teams will have played less than 48 hours earlier in San Antonio. While the newest of these Holiday gifts will have worn off, it could also lead to more interesting basketball as the loser will hope to rebound on this showcase date.
Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. De'Aaron Fox. Jalen Williams, Dylan Harper, Steph Castle, and these two young cores going toe-to-toe, do I need to say more?
Game 4 happens later in the season, the first Sunday without football –– No, the Pro Bowl doesn't count. No one has watched that think since Sean Taylor lit up that poor punter –– on Sunday night basketball, the Thunder and Nuggets clash as two titans in the Western Conference, having their first affair since Game 7 of the second-round series a year ago.
Like Houston, Denver re-shaped its roster this offseason and seems poised to make a run at dethroning the champs. These two teams have the star power of the most recent MVP winners squaring off, arguably the two best starting fives in the NBA, and now both teams are equipped with depth and shining young coaches. What more could you ask for? Both teams have days off on the front and back end of this tilt, making it all the more exciting.
For the fifth and final game, call me a sucker, but I am buying into the Los Angeles Lakers. If there was ever a season for DeAndre Ayton to put it all together, this is the one alongside Luka Doncic. No one knows how much longer LeBron James will play in this league, and they should quit guessing and just appreciate him while they can. Austin Reaves, fun new bench pieces like Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart, as well as returns in Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, and Jaxson Hayes, moved to a more complementary reserved role.
These two teams played an instant classic at the end of last season, and it is always fun to match up with Doncic. The Thunder, far from devoid of star power, will bring plenty to the table in this clash that should captivate even a casual audience.