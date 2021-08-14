Top Performers from OKC's 94-84 Loss to Golden State

The Thunder fell to 1-2 in Summer League play after an up-and-down affair with the Warriors on Friday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder dropped their second straight Summer League contest in a back-and-forth game with the Golden State Warriors.

Buckets were free flowing in the 94-84 defeat from Las Vegas, as the Warriors asserted themselves over the final moments of the game to seal the victory.

Playing without first-round picks Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, a new standout performer emerged for the Thunder as they prepare to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday evening.

Rob Edwards

Another day, another former Arizona State guard emerging for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Rob Edwards was solid for the OKC Blue in the G-League Bubble, averaging 12.5 points 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game back in Orlando, and he’s carried his productive minutes with him to the Sin City.

Edwards led all scorers in the game, finishing with 23 points on 8-of-15 scoring, including an impressive 4-of-7 shooting performance from deep.

He set the tone early for the Thunder as well, pouring in nine of his 23 points in the first quarter on Friday night.

Theo Maledon

It shouldn’t come as a shock for a second year player who has already undergone the rigors of an NBA season to stand out.

But Theo Maledon did struggle a bit in OKC’s second Summer League game against the Pelicans, only able to make 2-of-11 shot attempts from the field.

The French point guard bounced back against the Warriors however, and looked much more himself.

Coming up just on the heels of Edwards, Maledon finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists while only turning the ball over three times.

Just like Edwards, Maledon also had a great day shooting from behind the arc. He made 5-of-8 attempts from 3, an improvement from his 33.5 percent shooting mark from deep in his rookie season with OKC.

The Thunder will take on the Indiana Pacers at 5 p.m. on Saturday night in their fourth of five Summer League contests from Las Vegas.