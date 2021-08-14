Three Takeaway's From the Thunder's Summer League Loss to Golden State

Oklahoma City couldn't outlast the Warriors in their third Summer League on Friday.

Following a 15-point loss to New Orleans on Wednesday, Oklahoma City played a close contest with Golden State Friday, eventually falling 94-84.

Golden State closed the game on a 13-0 run. Despite the loss, several Thunder Summer Leaguers had promising performances.

Here are three takeaways from the Thunder’s loss:

Maledon Helps Thunder With Bounce Back Performance

After shooting just 2-for-11 against New Orleans on Wednesday, Theo Maledon scorched the Dubs for 18 points.

Maledon shot 5-for-10, hitting five of his eight attempted 3-pointers.

The incoming second-year should get plenty of guard minutes for Oklahoma City this season.

Warriors’ Rookies Continues to Excel

Warriors' rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga continued their strong stretch of Summer League play against the Thunder.

Selected just one pick after OKC’s Josh Giddey at No. 7, Kuminga was universally known to be a project, but has exceeded expectations. He finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists on Friday against OKC.

Moody, the 14th overall pick, finished with a team-high 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

Edwards Picks up Slack

Rob Edwards, who was a featured player for the Oklahoma City Blue last season, picked up plenty of slack against Golden State Friday.

With Josh Giddey sidelined due to a left ankle injury, and Tre Mann out for the rest of Summer League due to personal reasons, Edwards posted a 23-point performance.

He nailed four triples, leading the team in scoring.

