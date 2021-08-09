Top Performers from Oklahoma City's Summer League Victory Against Detroit

The Oklahoma City Thunder kicked off the 2021 Summer League in style.

Despite Josh Giddey going down almost immediately with an ankle sprain, OKC went blow for blow with a Detroit Pistons team that rolled out three guys who will contend for a starting spot in this upcoming season.

But the Thunder grew into the game, and ultimately controlled the second half to secure a 76-72 victory on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Here are the top performers from OKC’s triumph against the Pistons:

Theo Maledon

Theo Maledon ran the show for the Oklahoma City Thunder in their first 2021 Summer League game Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

After starting 49 games last year for the Thunder, Theo Maledon takes center stage in Summer League as he’s expected to run the show for OKC. In Game 1, he didn’t disappoint.

Maledon scored 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting in 32 minutes of action, also dishing out 11 assists and pulling down five rebounds.

Most importantly, Maledon looked incredibly comfortable running the show and directing traffic for his teammates as he initiated the offense.

“He was really good, especially when Josh Giddey went out,” OKC Blue and Thunder Summer League head coach Grant Gibbs said fo Maledon’s performance after the game. “He did a really good job of just commanding the offense.”

Maledon only turned the ball over twice as well, as he recognized the Pistons defense better and took care of the basketball for the Thunder.

“I think I did a great job of carrying over from training camp,” Maledon said. “It was something that after the season that we saw and talked about with a lot of my coaches to still be doing the right play, whether it was passing or being aggressive.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl put his versatility on display for the Oklahoma City Thunder, even matching up against Cade Cunningham at times versus Detroit Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

OKC’s early second round selection, Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, had a nice showing as he was forced into playing center for the Thunder.

Seeing as Oklahoma City’s Summer League roster is pretty small, Robinson-Earl will have to work on positional flexibility from day one, being able to play either power forward or center.

Against Detroit, he excelled, scoring 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting while also grabbing six rebounds, swiping a pair of steals and registering a block.

Robinson-Earl’s movement and footwork was excellent, as he even was able to match up against Cade Cunningham on a few possessions and hold his own defensively.

“That’s kind of just the way the team’s built, but he’s capable of playing at that position or against somebody smaller,” Gibbs said. “I didn’t really notice him being undersized, and I think that’s a credit to him and how physical he played and his ability to cover ground.”

Another humble product of Jay Wright’s Villanova program, Robinson-Earl said he’s happy to play any role that is thrown his way for the Thunder.

“I’m just trying to be as versatile as possible,” Robinson-Earl said. “If I’m in a position where I’m a 5, great. If I’m a 4, great. (I’m trying) to be as versatile in as many lineups as possible.”

Robinson-Earl also went on to say that he doesn’t have any set goals as far as stats he needs to collect each night, he just wants to be judged on his effort and if he’s been able to make winning basketball plays for the team.

“I just want to be the best version of myself that I can,” he said. “Just go out there and compete at a high level and just make sure that I give it my all every single game.”

Up next for the Thunder they’ll face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. That game is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.