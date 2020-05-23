InsideTheThunder
Video: Chris Paul Was the Best Player Alive in 2007-2008

Erik Gee

Chris Paul spent the first two years of his career in Oklahoma City with the relocated Hornets. While Paul was doing his best to put his stamp on the NBA averaging 17 points and 8.5 assists, the Hornets went just 77-87. 

Then came Paul's breakout season in 2007-2008 when not only did average 21 and 12, he also lead New Orleans to a 56-26 record. More impressive was the Hornets' performance in the Western Conference Semifinals when they pushed the Spurs to seven games. 

The Hornets fell short 91-82 in the final game of the series with Paul scoring 18 points and racking up 14 assists. Paul played 47 minutes that night, as he was starting to blossom into one of the NBA's best players.   

Sports Illustrated is ranking the best player alive in every year of the '80s,'90s, 2000s, and 2010s. And Paul earns that honor for the  07-08 season, even though Kobe Bryant was the MVP. 

Sports Illustrated says, "There was a dearth of talent for a brief moment in the mid-2000s, but the NBA was fully restocked by 2007-08."..." There are plenty of choices for Best Player Alive here, but let's shake it up a bit before LeBron runs the league."

"Chris Paul burst onto the scene with his first All-Star appearance in 2007-08, leading the NBA in win shares, steals, and assists while finishing second in PER."... 'New Orleans won 56 games and steamrolled the Mavericks in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs."

"New Orleans never reached the Finals with Paul, though that is more a fault of his supporting cast. In 2007-08, CP3 turned in one of the greatest point guard seasons of the decade."

For Oklahoma City fans watching Paul for his two seasons here with the Hornets had to feel like a primer for what was to come. It's hard to complain, though, because the year after Paul made his presence known to the association, the Thunder came to town, and we were spoiled with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook both winning MVP awards. 

But, here we are, Paul is back in Oklahoma City, this time with the Thunder and he very well could finish his career where it started. It's kind of poetic how things have come full circle. 

