Week Ahead: New faces set to make debut during Thunder’s tough schedule

In the middle of their longest losing streak since 2008, the Oklahoma City Thunder have five extremely tough games between now and next Sunday. All five teams they will match up against have a better record than them and four of the five are currently in the playoff picture.

On top of the tough schedule, Oklahoma City is still without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is set to be re-evaluated for his plantar fasciitis in the next week or so. On the bright side, the Thunder are set to potentially roll out two new players this week in Gabriel Deck who was recently signed to a three-year deal as well as Charlie Brown Jr. who was signed to a 10-day contract today.

Monday, April 26: at Philadelphia 76ers (39-21)

Although they've lost four games in a row, the Sixers are still extremely dangerous and will be a tough task for the Thunder on Monday. With Joel Embiid back from injury and once again playing at an MVP level, Philadelphia will be eager to get a win and back on track. Even with their recent skid, the Sixers still have a firm grasp on the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Tuesday, April 27: at Boston Celtics (32-28)

The Celtics have won seven of their last ten games and hold the No. 6 seed in the East. Behind their talented young duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston is a team that is much better than their record shows, but needs to get things together before the playoffs. With a tight race for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference, expect the Celtics to come out aggressive in looking to earn a win over the Thunder on the second night of their back-to-back.

Thursday, April 29: vs New Orleans Pelicans (26-34)

Perhaps the most even matchup of the week for OKC is against New Orleans on Thursday. Although Zion Williamson will be nearly impossible to defend, the Pelicans and Thunder have split the season series to this point at a game each. With both teams likely out of the playoff race at this point, this game could really go either way.

Saturday, May 1: vs Indiana Pacers (28-31)

The Thunder traveled to Indiana last week and lost to the Pacers by just six points in a game where Darius Bazley dropped a career-high 26 points. In the final matchup between these two teams this season, Oklahoma City will have a chance at home to get even with Indiana as they look to fight for playoff position in the East.

Sunday, May 2: vs Phoenix Suns (42-17)

Just one season removed from an excellent year with the Thunder, Chris Paul has flipped the script for the Phoenix Suns this season. After six-straight losing seasons, he's guided the Suns to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and the second-best record in the NBA. In what could be the toughest matchup of the week for the Thunder, Lu Dort will have his hands full guarding Devin Booker as well as Paul in his return to OKC.