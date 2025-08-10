Where does OKC Thunder Star SGA Rank in Fantasy Basketball after MVP Season?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another remarkable season in 2024-25.
While it wasn't the Oklahoma City Thunder star's first impressive campaign, it was likely the most remarkable to date. SGA led the lNBA in scoring while leading his team to an impressive 68-win regular season and the franchise's first title.
Still just 27-years-old, Gilgeous-Alexander is likely in for another strong performance in 2025-26, especially alongside a solid supporting cast. In a recent fantasy basketball mock draft at NBA.com, RotoWire's Alex Barutha and Kirien Sprecher slotted SGA as the No. 3 overall pick heading into the coming season.
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was the No. 1 selection, with Victor Wembanyama following the three-time MVP. After Gilgeous-Alexander, Lakers' superstar Luka Doncic and former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo rounded out the top five picks.
"Gilgeous-Alexander is a remarkably safe and consistent option who is coming off an MVP season," Barutha and Sprecher wrote.
"He’s a highly efficient scorer who also contributes significantly on the defensive end, racking up steals and blocks. After overcoming early career health issues, he has been a picture of reliability. The Thunder winning the 2025 NBA title solidifies his position as a top-tier fantasy asset with a secure long-term outlook."
Cade Cunningham, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Trae Young and James Harden were picks No. 5-10, finishing off the list.
Gilgeous-Alexander's ranking comes on the heels of a campaign that saw the seventh-year veteran average 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals, a block and 2.4 turnovers per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.
OKC's superstar ranked fourth in fantasy points per game last season, turning in 54.1 fantasy points per game. Jokic (64.3), Antetokounmpo (57.4) and Wembanyama (54.6) all ranked ahead of Gilgeous-Alexander.
The 2024-25 season marked SGA's third consecutive season averaging more than 30 points per game, proving that he is one of the best and most consistent scoring options in the NBA.
Of course, as Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren continue to emerge, Gilgeous-Alexander could see a slight dip in scoring, but as the team's No. 1 option, the Kentucky product's will likely remain as one of the league's leading scorers.
Additionally, the Thunder may elect to play it safe with Gilgeous-Alexander and limit his regular season work load more in 2025-26. If the reiging MVP is healthy, though, he should still play at least 65 games to be eligible for awards.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.