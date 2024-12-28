Young OKC Thunder Forwards Could Benefit From Shorthanded Lineup
Oklahoma City has arguably the deepest team in the league, and that depth will be tested in Charlotte.
On Saturday, the Thunder will be on the road for their first matchup against the Hornets this season. Riding a nine-game winning streak, the Thunder will have a tough task as it tries to win without a few of their key players.
Along with Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso, who also missed Thursday’s game with a hip strain, the Thunder will be without Lu Dort and Cason Wallace. While neither of those injuries seems serious enough to keep them out for extended time, it will keep them out for at least one night.
With two of Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Ajay Mitchell likely slotting into the starting five, the Thunder will have only five players available off the bench. Among those players are Dillon Jones and Ousmane Dieng.
With Jones going in and out of the G League and Dieng recently returning from injury, this matchup could be the turning point to get their seasons back on track.
While Jones and Dieng had been used as small-ball fives early in the season, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams should have that spot nailed down, giving the young duo a chance to display their skills on the perimeter.
Jones has struggled this season offensively, shooting only 33.9% from the floor and 21.2% from outside. Still, his stout frame could give the Thunder some needed beef on the perimeter with Dort on the sideline.
Meanwhile, this could be a breakout game for Dieng if he can find his spots against the 7-23 Hornets. With similar shooting struggles to Jones, Dieng hasn’t been able to carry momentum into his third NBA season after winning G League Finals MVP last season.
Considering they will still effectively be the ninth and 10th options for the Thunder, there are no guarantees either will see big minutes or be put into ideal situations. Still, Jones and Dieng will have one of their best opportunities to shine this season.
