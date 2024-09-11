Thunder Star Chet Holmgren Primed For Sophomore Leap or Slump?
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a true leap last season, making their way into the contender conversation. They found plenty of regular season success, posting a 57-25 record to finish No. 1 in the Western Conference.
Different pundits and analysts feel differently on what the Thunder can achieve during the 2024-25 NBA season. They've got more talent, as they had an elite offseason and they now have playoff success, having swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren had an elite rookie campaign, helping raise the ceiling of what the team was able to accomplish. He posted 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 blocks per game while averaging 29.4 minutes per contest during his rookie campaign.
After missing his initial rookie season with an injury, the 22-year-old was incredible during his redshirt season. He elevated the offense with his versatility while transforming the defense with his ability to cover the floor and protect the rim.
Is the 7-footer primed to make a sophomore leap or suffer a slump?
To put it simply, it's hard to bet against Holmgren. Outside of an elite work ethic, Holmgren faced some ups and downs during his rookie campaign -- which was bound to happen with the fatigue of playing 82 games. He bounced back nicely and didn't allow a bad stretch to impact him for all too long.
Not to mention, Holmgren has been around the NBA for two full years now, despite only having one year of playing experience. His mindset and work ethic is like no other, which was seen during his recovery process with his season-ending injury his rookie year.
Without Josh Giddey on the Thunder roster anymore, Holmgren will get more on-ball reps, too. He's a great vertical threat and floor spacer, and the ability to create off the dribble will add a third dynamic to his offensive game.
An improved roster will only help Holmgren, too, as teams have to game plan for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, while they're all surrounded with strong floor spacing. Count on Holmgren to skip the traditional sophomore slump, and, instead, take a leap.
