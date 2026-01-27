OKC Thunder's Inability to Lose Three Games in a Row to be Tested Again Tuesday Night

The league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder enter Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-game losing streak.

It hasn't happened wildly often the past one and a half seasons that the team enters a contest in a two-game draught, but it's definitely happened, and especially as of late for this Thunder team. The team has dropped back-to-back games three times this season, two of those times coming in the past month.

But one thing's been guaranteed over the course of the past two campaigns for OKC, and it's how the team will recoup following a stint like that.

Each time Oklahoma City has found themselves in that situation, they virtually always come out with a win. It's a mindset in how the Thunder is able to take a loss or two to the chin and immediately recover, and it ultimately helped the team win its first title a year ago.

Throughout that whole playoff run, they kept it at just a single loss before the Thunder would strike back and tally another victory in the win column.

But three losses consecutively? Oklahoma City hasn't seen that since the beginning of April 2023, a pivotal year for the team as it clinched the first seed for the first time since the Westbrook-Durant era. The team had only suffered that type of streak once that season, capping all other losses at two in a row before ending it.

This team has a knack for being able to break those streaks before it can get out of hand—Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. will look to do the exact same thing in front of the Paycom Center on Tuesday against the Pelicans. The team continuing to deal with injury, though, won't be the easiest task.

Missing Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein and potentially Cason Wallace, it'll have to be a valiant effort which we've seen cut short in the Thunder's last two games.