What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, this puts an end to the Thunder's three game home stand of which they have dropped the first two games each to Eastern Conference foes, the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.

Oklahoma City is needing to rebound from this two game losing streak and the 12 win Pelicans could be that fix for the Thunder. Though, OKC is still extremely short handed. The Thunder are without All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams, Starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein, Defensive-ace Alex Caruso, bench creator Ajay Mitchell and even see spot starter Cason Wallace tabbed as questionable for this tilt. New Orleans is only without their two way contracted players in Hunter Dickinson and Trey Alexander.

With this game being in the friendly confindes of the Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder really need to take advantage of this contest as a bounce back affair to avoid their first three game skid since 2023.

What to Watch For

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to have to catch fire from beyond the arc to help equalize the disadvantage the Thunder run into on the injury report. Down plenty of bodies, the lone way to make up for it is by outpacing their matchup from distance and complimenting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring ability from inside the arc.

Oklahoma City has to get more out of Chet Holmgren who is thrusted into the role as the Oklahoma City Thunder's no. 2 scoring option who struggles to create his own shot was very limited against Toronto, who owns a top four defense. Tonight, Holmgren should feast on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will likely have to put on his superman cape even against the lowly Pelicans. The most important stat of tonight isn't even the final score but rather if the superstar can keep his 20 point streak alive.

Game Information

Date: Jan. 27

Matchup: OKC Thunder (37-10) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-36)

Time: 07:00 PM CT

Location: Paycom Center –– Oklahoma City, OK

TV: FanDuel Sports OK

Radio: WWLS The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder will head to Minnesota on Thursday to take on the Timberwolves. This is part of a grueling stretch for Oklahoma City as this short-handed club takes on a plethora of Western Conference Contenders. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of tonight's game and the entire season for Oklahoma City.