WATCH: An Underrated Key to OKC's Offense

The Thunder record a season low of five turnovers.

Oklahoma City’s ball handlers grow more comfortable with each game. This fast paced offense shows off the ball movement necessary to create different looks at the basket. Against the Wizards, the Thunder ball handlers stay poised by pulling off a season low of five turnovers.

“We played a really clean game on offense tonight,” Coach Daigneault said,”with ball security we get really really high quality shots.”

By taking care of the ball, OKC could capitalize on additional offensive possessions. Oklahoma City’s roster construction continues to focus on ball security and creating a versatile offense.

