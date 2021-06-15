Watch: Sam Presti Said 'Nobody Could Have Predicted' Gilgeous-Alexander's Jump

Thunder GM Sam Presti said the franchise was pleased with their star point guard's leap this past year, and believe there is more to come.

Though his season was cut short due to injury, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander proved Oklahoma City was right to center their future around the point guard.

Averaging 23.7 points per game, Gilgeous-Alexander improved drastically from behind the arc. He improved upon his his 34.7 percent mark from 2019-20 to shoot 41.8 percent this past season.

The Canadian also proved he had the athleticism and burst to get to the bucket time after time, ranking amongst the top of the league in drives.

Every time Gilgeous-Alexander has an extended break, he seems to come back noticeably better than before, meaning the sky is the limit for what Oklahoma City's next great point guard could be in 2021.

READ MORE: