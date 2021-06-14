NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Versatility and Length to Core

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to change the future of their franchise in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 2021 NBA Draft could be a pivotal event for future of the franchise in Oklahoma City. With the chance of of having up to two top-five picks, what happens on lottery night could expedite OKC’s rebuild exponentially.

Until that happens and we know exactly where each team will be selecting, all we can do is analyze where their potential picks might fall and what players could land in that range. The Thunder have a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven to go along with a 47.9 percent chance of getting the Rockets’ pick as well.

Jeff Goodman is a long-time basketball inside for Stadium and recently put out the first edition of his mock draft.

Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Goodman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

Team Player School 1. HOU Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2. DET Jalen Suggs Gonzaga 3. ORL Evan Mobley USC 4. CLE Jalen Green G League Ignite 5. OKC Jonathan Kuminga G League Ignite 6. GSW Keon Johnson Tennessee 7. TOR Davion Mitchell Baylor 8. NOP Moses Moody Arkansas 9. SAC Scottie Barnes Florida State 10. ORL Josh Giddey International 11. CHA Kai Jones Texas 12. SAS Franz Wagner Michigan 13. IND James Bouknight UConn 14. GSW Corey Kispert Gonzaga

Oklahoma City and the rest of the teams with a pick in the lottery will find out exactly where their picks land on June 22. The 2021 class is loaded with elite talent, meaning the OKC will have a good chance to land a player who will become a franchise cornerstone.