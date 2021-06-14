Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Versatility and Length to Core

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to change the future of their franchise in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 NBA Draft could be a pivotal event for future of the franchise in Oklahoma City. With the chance of of having up to two top-five picks, what happens on lottery night could expedite OKC’s rebuild exponentially.

Until that happens and we know exactly where each team will be selecting, all we can do is analyze where their potential picks might fall and what players could land in that range. The Thunder have a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven to go along with a 47.9 percent chance of getting the Rockets’ pick as well.

Jeff Goodman is a long-time basketball inside for Stadium and recently put out the first edition of his mock draft.

Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Goodman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.

NBA Mock Draft

Stadium

TeamPlayerSchool

1. HOU

Cade Cunningham

Oklahoma State

2. DET

Jalen Suggs

Gonzaga

3. ORL

Evan Mobley

USC

4. CLE

Jalen Green

G League Ignite

5. OKC

Jonathan Kuminga

G League Ignite

6. GSW

Keon Johnson

Tennessee

7. TOR

Davion Mitchell

Baylor

8. NOP

Moses Moody

Arkansas

9. SAC

Scottie Barnes

Florida State

10. ORL

Josh Giddey

International

11. CHA

Kai Jones

Texas

12. SAS

Franz Wagner

Michigan

13. IND

James Bouknight

UConn

14. GSW

Corey Kispert

Gonzaga

Oklahoma City and the rest of the teams with a pick in the lottery will find out exactly where their picks land on June 22. The 2021 class is loaded with elite talent, meaning the OKC will have a good chance to land a player who will become a franchise cornerstone.

Generic
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Versatility and Length to Core

Isaiah Roby vs Golden State
Video

Watch: Thunder Center Isaiah Roby talks Versatility, Improving his Game

OKC Thunder's first game in franchise history vs the Bucks
News

Thunder Rewind: OKC Lays the Foundation for Greatness in Year One

Darius Bazley, Indiana Pacers
News

Looking Forward: Thunder's Style of Play Features Pace and Versatility

Westbrook Russell
News

On This Day: Thunder Make Triumphant NBA Finals Debut

Theo Maledon, Russell Westbrook
News

Watch: Thunder's Theo Maledon Talks Point Guard Matchups

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Opinion: We’ve yet to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Ceiling

Oklahoma City Thunder, Theo Maledon, Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Ball Security: Thunder Turnovers Shouldn't Be Concerning Going Forward