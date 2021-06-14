NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Add Versatility and Length to Core
The 2021 NBA Draft could be a pivotal event for future of the franchise in Oklahoma City. With the chance of of having up to two top-five picks, what happens on lottery night could expedite OKC’s rebuild exponentially.
Until that happens and we know exactly where each team will be selecting, all we can do is analyze where their potential picks might fall and what players could land in that range. The Thunder have a 97.6 percent chance at their own pick landing in the top seven to go along with a 47.9 percent chance of getting the Rockets’ pick as well.
Jeff Goodman is a long-time basketball inside for Stadium and recently put out the first edition of his mock draft.
Let's take a look at the lottery (picks 1-14) of Goodman's recent mock draft and who is projected to be taken near the Thunder's potential picks.
|Team
|Player
|School
1. HOU
Cade Cunningham
Oklahoma State
2. DET
Jalen Suggs
Gonzaga
3. ORL
Evan Mobley
USC
4. CLE
Jalen Green
G League Ignite
5. OKC
Jonathan Kuminga
G League Ignite
6. GSW
Keon Johnson
Tennessee
7. TOR
Davion Mitchell
Baylor
8. NOP
Moses Moody
Arkansas
9. SAC
Scottie Barnes
Florida State
10. ORL
Josh Giddey
International
11. CHA
Kai Jones
Texas
12. SAS
Franz Wagner
Michigan
13. IND
James Bouknight
UConn
14. GSW
Corey Kispert
Gonzaga
Oklahoma City and the rest of the teams with a pick in the lottery will find out exactly where their picks land on June 22. The 2021 class is loaded with elite talent, meaning the OKC will have a good chance to land a player who will become a franchise cornerstone.