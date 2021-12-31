Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Ty Jerome Shines in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Role

    Ty Jerome leads the Thunder with 24 points against the Suns
    Author:

    With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out due to injury, Ty Jerome was given the key to the Oklahoma City offense. Although he has not been given many opportunities to be the primary creator this season, he did not skip a beat leading this offense against Phoenix.

    “I thought he did a great job facilitating the offense and attacking the rim,” Mike Muscala said.

    Jerome led the Thunder with 24 points from 9-of-22 shooting. He also recorded eight rebounds and five assists. By orchestrating the offense so comfortably and being a menace around the rim Jerome proved to be a great fill in for Gilgeous-Alexander. If he does not return the starting lineup soon, OKC can feel confident with Jerome taking control of the offense. 

    Recommended for You

    Ty Jerome
    Video

    WATCH: Ty Jerome Shines in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Role

    1 minute ago
    Georgios Kalaitzakis, Okahoma City Thunder
    News

    Report: Thunder Sign Georgios Kalaitzakis for Remainder of Season

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17427105
    News

    Hopson returns to NBA to lead Thunder performers in loss to Suns

    7 hours ago
    Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans Pelicans, OKC Thunder
    News

    Mock Trade: Thunder Give Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes a Fresh Start

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17426312
    News

    Suns Defeat Thunder Behind Strong Fourth Quarter

    19 hours ago
    Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
    News

    NBA Rookie Ladder: Orlando’s Franz Wagner Vaults to No. 1

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17407543
    News

    Top Performers: Thunder Fall Short in Sacramento

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17421806
    News

    Aaron Wiggins' Emergence Sparks the Thunder

    Dec 29, 2021