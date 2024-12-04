Lakers, Spurs added to Timberwolves' schedule to fill NBA Cup gaps
After failing to advance to the knockout rounds of the NBA Cup, the Minnesota Timberwolves have had two games added to their schedule next week to fill the gaps that were left open while the results of the in-season tournament were pending.
Minnesota will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Dec. 13 and then travel to San Antonio for a game against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Sunday, Dec. 15.
The Lakers game will start at 7 p.m. CT and the Spurs game will tip off at 5 p.m. CT. Both games will be televised locally on FanDuel Sports Network.
Eight teams a qualified for the NBA Cup knockout rounds. In the West, the group winners are the Thunder, Rockets and Warriors, while the Mavericks earned the lone wild card. In the East, the Bucks, Knicks and Hawks won their respective groups and the Magic advanced as a wild card.
Knockout matchups:
- #1 Bucks vs. #4 Magic, Tuesday, Dec. 10
- #2 Knicks vs. #3 Hawks, Wednesday, Dec. 11
- #1 Thunder vs. #4 Mavericks, Tuesday, Dec. 10
- #2 Rockets vs. #3 Warriors, Wednesday, Dec. 11
The semifinals will be played Saturday, Dec. 14 and the championship will be televised on ABC on Tuesday, Dec. 17.