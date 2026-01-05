16 games in 29 days as Wolves jockey for position before NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is one month away, and the Timberwolves are sitting in a strong position in the Western Conference despite a myriad of their own issues.

With 16 games between now and the February 5 trade deadline, the Timberwolves enter play Monday at 23-13, good for sixth in the West but just percentage points behind fifth-place Houston (21-11), and only a half-game behind the third-place Lakers (22-11) and the fourth-place Nuggets (23-12).

Where the Wolves will be in a month is anyone's guess, but the schedule can't get much more difficult than it already is since 10 of Minnesota's 16 games are against teams that currently have winning records.

The teams they face that have a losing record include Milwaukee, which just got Giannis Antetokounmpo back from a calf injury, the Jazz, who recently swept a back-to-back against NBA powers Detroit and San Antonio, the Bulls, Mavericks, and Grizzlies, who beat the Wolves in Minneapolis on December 16.

Jan. 6 vs. Miami (20-16)

Jan. 8 vs. Cleveland (20-17)

Jan. 10 at Cleveland

Jan. 11 vs. San Antonio (25-10)

Jan. 13 at Milwaukee (16-20)

Jan. 16 at Houston (21-11)

Jan. 17 at San Antonio

Jan. 20 at Utah (12-22)

Jan. 22 vs. Chicago (17-18)

Jan. 24 vs. Golden State (19-17)

Jan. 26 vs. Golden State

Jan. 28 at Dallas (13-23)

Jan. 29 vs. Oklahoma City (30-6)

Jan. 31 at Memphis (15-20)

Feb. 2 at Memphis

Feb. 4 at Toronto (21-15)

If the Wolves win 63.9% of the 16 games, which would be equivalent to their season-long winning percentage, then they'll go roughly 10-6 and hit the trade deadline with an overall record of approximately 33-19. That would set them up for a likely chance to compete for a top-four seed over the final 30 games of the regular season.

From point guard pains to defensive issues when Rudy Gobert is on the bench and an overall lack of consistent effort, Minnesota's issues have been well documented. But they're not the only West contender with issues.

The Nuggets have numerous injuries, including Nikola Jokic, who could miss another month with a hyperextended knee. The Lakers have significant issues on the offensive end of the floor, Austin Reaves is injured, and Luka Doncic is a major defensive liability. Even the Thunder, seemingly invincible at times, has lost four of its last 10 games and is playing without injured center Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Thunder may very well run away with the No. 1 seed, but Minnesota could be in a fight for the No. 2 seed with the Spurs, Lakers, Nuggets, and Rockets. Health will be paramount, and so will the trade deadline.

More Timberwolves coverage