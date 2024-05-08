LeBron James explains Timberwolves' biggest advantage over opponents
How are the Timberwolves making life hell for the Nuggets? Limitless length, according to LeBron James.
"Obviously, Minnesota's advantage, which they have in our league in general no matter if its versus Denver or it's versus anybody, is the length they have at the wing positions," LeBron said on his Mind of the Game podcast with J.J. Redick.
"You don't look at Mike Conley as a tall guy, but his length, he has a lot of length out there. Obviously Ant Edwards, a lot of length. Jaden McDaniels, length. KAT, length. Rudy, length. They come off with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, length. Naz Reid, length. Who else? Kyle Anderson. They continue to barrage you with length, length, length and then guys that also know how to play," LeBron added.
"Those guys have bought into the defensive end. It's not only that they bought into the defensive end, they got guys that want to defend and make their mark on the defensive end."
The episode, which was released Wednesday, was clearly recorded before the series started. LeBron didn't make any predictions but he certainly used his basketball IQ to make it clear that the Timberwolves defense was going to make life hectic for the defending champs.
Minnesota won both games in Denver and leads the series 2-0 ahead of Games 3 and 4 in Minneapolis Friday and Sunday.