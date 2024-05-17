Game 7 start time for Timberwolves-Nuggets depends on Knicks-Pacers outcome
Game 7 between the Timberwolves and Nugget will start either Sunday afternoon or Sunday night. It all depends on what happens in the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Knicks and Pacers.
Game 6 between the Knicks and Pacers is Friday night and if the Knicks win, Game 7 between the Wolves and Nuggets will be at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday. If the Pacers win Friday night, Game 7 between the Wolves and Nuggets will be at 7 p.m. CT Sunday.
The 2:30 p.m. CT game would be televised on ABC, while a 7 p.m. CT start would be on TNT.
What's pretty wild is that Game 7 will take place 20 years to the day of the only other Game 7 in Timberwolves history: May 19, 2004, when Minnesota defeated Sacramento to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
May 19 is also Kevin Garnett's birthday. The Big Ticket will turn 48 years on Sunday. He was celebrating his 28th birthday by putting up an all-time great playoff performance with 32 points to go along with 21 rebounds, four steals and five blocks. Minnesota won that game 83-80.