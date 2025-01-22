Mavericks extremely banged up ahead of battle with Timberwolves
Life is tough in the NBA when key players get injured. Just ask the Timberwolves, who may have to go the rest of the season without Donte DiVincenzo. But as significant as the DiVincenzo sprained big toe is for Minnesota, the injury report released by the Timberwolves Tuesday is nothing compared to the laundry list of ailments the Dallas Mavericks are dealing with.
It sets the stage for an interesting battle in Dallas Wednesday night as the Mavericks host the Timberwolves. While Minnesota will likely open the game with the starting five that they began the season with, the Mavericks could be without two of their five opening day starters and a handful of other key contributors.
Luka Doncic? Still out as he deals with a calf strain suffered on Christmas Day against Minnesota.
Klay Thompson? Questionable with a sprained ankle.
Also questionable are Dereck Lively II (ankle), Quentin Grimes (back spasms) and Naji Marshall (illness). Three others have also already been ruled out: Dwight Powell (hip), Jaden Hardy (ankle), Dante Exum (wrist).
The only sure things for the Mavericks Wednesday night are Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. Spencer Dinwiddie and Maxi Kleber could also have prominent roles.
This is pretty much the same roster that lost to Charlotte on Monday.
Dallas is 4-10 since Doncic was injured on Christmas Day.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have dropped four of their last six games by a total of 12 points.
Tipoff is set for about 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN and locally on FanDuel Sports Network.