Karl-Anthony Towns sells Twin Cities home for $4.75M

Karl-Anthony Towns has sold his Medina, Minnesota, home for $4.75 million.

Towns purchased the home for $4.52 million in 2018. The home previously belonged to former Twin Cities auto mogul Denny Hecker, who was convicted of fraud in 2011.

The property comprises 17,251 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an 11-car garage, indoor and outdoor pools, a sauna, a tennis court, a basketball court, a sports simulator, a theater room, and a putting green. All of it is located on a 5.23-acre lot, with shoreline access to Mooney Lake.

Online records show that the home was closed on December 23, 2025. That's the same day Towns and the Knicks were in Minnesota to play the Timberwolves. The Wolves won that game 115-104.

Two days later, Towns proposed to longtime partner Jordyn Woods.

His return to Minnesota before Christmas was met with a standing ovation from Wolves fans, who clearly adored Towns and his commitment to the city and state during his decade as the franchise player.

“It’s always good to be appreciated,” Towns said. “There’s nothing more valuable in this league and in this job than to be respected. I left my heart and soul here in Minnesota. For the fans, even after two seasons away, to respect me the way they do, to think of me highly, and to appreciate what I left on the court, it means a lot. It really means a lot.”

Towns was drafted with the first overall pick by the Timberwolves in 2015. He played 10 seasons in Minnesota before the September 2024 blockbuster trade that sent him to the Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Towns has started all 36 games for the Knicks this season while averaging 21.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. He's shooting a career-worst 47.1% from the field overall, and his 35.5% three-point clip is the worst since he shot 34.1% from long range as a rookie.

