Oregon's N'Faly Dante leads latest draft workouts for Wolves
The Timberwolves hosted five more prospects for a workout Thursday ahead of next week's NBA draft.
N'Faly Dante, C, Oregon
Dante was recently in the news as he was denied another season of college eligibility in hopes of returning for another season with Oregon. Last season in Eugene was his best, averaging 17 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. A 6-foot-10, 22-year-old center might not be exactly what the Wolves need, but he's an interesting prospect.
Tyler Wahl, F, Wisconsin
As a native of Lakeville, Minnesota, Wahl has been one of Wisconsin's best players for the better part of a half-decade. He is a versatile 6-foot-9 wing but likely doesn't have a great chance of getting drafted. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in his final season with the Badgers.
Isaac Jones, F, Washington State
Listed at No. 57, Jones is the best prospect in this group according to ESPN's latest prospect rankings. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season. He is an intriguing two-way prospect at 6-foot-8.
Aaron Estrada, G, Alabama
Estrada had a long collegiate journey with stops at St. Peter's, Oregon and Hofstra before playing last season for Alabama en route to a Final Four appearance. He averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He might not hear his name called in next week's draft, but he knows how to score. This marked his second workout with the Wolves.
Keion Brooks, G, Washington
As a former five-star, top-25 high school prospect, Brooks originally joined Kentucky before transferring to Washington. Last season with the Huskies was his best, averaging 21.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. At 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, he would be an interesting scoring option to come off the bench.