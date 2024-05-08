Their antics were different, so why were Gobert and Murray fined the same?
Jamal Murray and Rudy Gobert were both fined the same amount, but there was certainly a discrepancy in their actions. So why did the NBA appear to let Murray off the hook?
Let's begin with Gobert's infraction that resulted in him being fined $100,000 this season. In a late-season loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Gobert was frustrated with officials after he was issued his sixth foul, ending his night. In response, he flashed a money sign at them.
Gobert doubled down on the gesture postgame.
"Mistakes happen. Referees make mistakes, too. But sometimes I think it’s more than mistakes. I think everyone that’s in this league knows. I think it’s got to get better," Gobert said. "I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn’t feel that way."
The league handed out the fine the following day, saying Gobert directed "an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture toward a game official, and publicly criticized the officiating."
Fast forward a month, and Murray flashed a similar money sign and also threw a towel towards an official and a heat pack onto the court during Monday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves, which Minnesota won 106-80. While the towel never made it onto the court, landing just behind the official, the heat pack was thrown during game action as Karl-Anthony Towns was working his way to the rim.
Towns, or anyone else on the court, could have stepped on it and slipped.
For his actions, Murray was fined the same amount as Gobert — $100,000.
Wolves coach Chris Finch called Murray's actions "inexcusable and dangerous." Several national commentators suggested Tuesday morning Murray should be suspended for the incidents. Any fan seen throwing objects onto the court would be immediately ejected.
Why are Murray's actions any different?
For the NBA, the difference appears to be past precedent.
In their ruling against Gobert, the league took into account the big man's past comments critical of officiating. Whereas Murray doesn't have a history of being involved in anything like this.
While the league had a chance to send a stern message, it chose not to.
On a night when Gobert was celebrating the birth of his first baby, Murray got off easy for acting like one. Hopefully the Nuggets, and their fans, remember that the next time they complain about officials letting the Wolves play defense.