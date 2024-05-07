Will Nuggets' Jamal Murray be suspended for Game 3 against Timberwolves?
Is punishment on the way for Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray for his antics during Denver's blowout loss to the Timberwolves Monday night?
Murray threw a towel at officiating crew chief Marc Davis and then seconds later heaved a heat pack from the Denver bench toward Davis and onto the floor. He also appeared to flash the "money" sign after arguing with officials – a less obvious version of what led to the league fining Minnesota's Rudy Gobert during the regular season.
The refs didn't see who threw the heat pack. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch called it "inexcusable." Others are now calling for Jamal Murray to be suspended for Game 3 Friday in Minneapolis.
"I feel like he should be suspended for a game," Jay Williams said on ESPN's Get Up. "That was such an immature move by Jamal Murray and that could've been really hurtful and nasty thing to happen to Karl-Anthony Towns."
Tim Legler said he'll be "shocked" if Murray isn't suspended, saying Karl-Anthony Towns or another player could've slipped and suffered an injury. Towns was attacking the rim for a layup when the heat pack slid across the floor, nearly causinig Towns to step on it.
"I don't know how the league wouldn't suspend a player for throwing an object, like any object, onto the court in the middle of the lane when there's five guys actively playing," Legler said in response to Williams.
Had the officiating crew knew that Murray had thrown the heating pack onto the court, it would've resulted in a technical foul, according to the Q&A between a pool reporter and Davis.
"We weren’t aware it had come from the bench. If we would have been aware it came from the bench, we could have reviewed it under the hostile act trigger. The penalty would have been a technical foul," Davis explained.
Davis added that for an ejection to be warranted they would've needed to determine that the pack was "thrown directly at somebody versus thrown in frustration."
What if it was intentionally thrown at Davis? That's the question the NBA has to answer and determine if Murray's actions warrant a fine and/or suspension.
Is Denver head coach worried about the league discpilining Murray?
"I'm not even aware of that so I really can't comment, but if that's the case we'll have to see what happens," Malone said. "I knew a heating pack was on the floor but it was not in my field of vision."