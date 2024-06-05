Timberwolves host six prospects for pre-draft workouts
The Wolves are hosting six players for a pre draft workout Tuesday. Minnesota holds the No. 27 and 37 picks in the NBA Draft.
The Wolves have a deep roster but remain in need of a scoring wing and long-term answer at point guard. With a deep roster, Minnesota has the luxury of being able to draft with a longer term focus and being able to develop whoever they select.
The six players are:
- Sy Chatman - F - Buffalo
- Enrique Freeman - F Akron
- Pelle Larsson - G - Arizona
- KJ Simpson - G - Colorado
- Justin Webster - G - UNLV
- Moses Wood - F - Washington
Chatman, a 6-foot-8 forward, spent two seasons each at Buffalo, Illinois State and UMass. He averaged 18.2 points and 6.4 rebounds-per-game for Buffalo last season. The St. Paul native played at Cretin-Durham Hall before committing to UMass out of high school in 2018.
Freeman is a 6-foot-7 forward that spent five years at Akron, leading the Zips in scoring last season with 18.6 points-per-game. He was named the MAC Player of the Year last season, helping Akron make it to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. While at Akron, Freeman earned All-MAC honors three times and was a four-time MAC All-Defensive selection.
During his sophomore season, Larsson was the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22, averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds-per-game. The 6-foot-5 guard shot 51% from the field and 42% from three while averaging 12.8 points-per-game for the Wildcats last season. In ESPN's latest mock draft, Larsson was projected to be taken by the Kings at No. 45 overall.
Simpson was also a selection in ESPN's mock draft, being projected as the No. 51 pick by the Wizards. The 6-foot-2 guard led the Buffaloes in scoring (19.7) and assists (4.9) as the school reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in four years last season.
Webster spent three seasons at UNLV after his first two years of collegiate play at Hawaii. He averaged 7.5 points-per-game while shooting 39% from the field last season.
Wood played just one season for Washington after spending the previous two seasons at the University of Portland. HE averaged 11.9 points-per-game for the Huskies last season while grabbing 4.5 boards-per-game.
This is the second straight day where the Wolves have hosted a number of draft prospects as they prepare for the draft. The first-round of the NBA draft will take place June 26, with second-round following the next day.