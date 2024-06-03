Timberwolves host six prospects for NBA Draft workout
The Timberwolves hold the No. 27 and No. 37 picks in this year's NBA Draft, and less than one month away from draft night, they are hosting six prospects for a workout Monday.
Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
In ESPN's latest mock draft, they predict Minnesota to select Scheierman with their first-round pick. Listed at 6-foot-6, he was a lethal shooter at Creighton and could contribute very early in his NBA career.
Ajay Mitchell (UC Santa Barbara)
UC Santa Barbara's Ajay Mitchell is a very unique prospect. He is a 6-foot-5 point guard and averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists last season. Depending on how the Wolves handle Jordan McLaughlin and Monte Morris' impending free agency, he could be their backup point guard of the future.
Melvin Ajinca (France)
Listed at 6-foot-8, Ajinca is one of the top international prospects in this class at only 19 years old. ESPN ranks him as the No. 48 overall prospect after he averaged 8.4 points per game for French-based Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball of the LNB Pro B last season. He could be a fun developmental project for Minnesota.
Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
Mogbo was one of the best stories in college basketball last season. After transferring to San Francisco from Missouri State he improved his points from 8.0 to 14.2 per game and rebounds per game from 7.0 to 10.1. At 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, he has a league-ready frame and could contribute to an NBA rotation early in his career.
Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
Beginning his college career at West Virginia, Bridges developed himself into a real NBA prospect the last two years at Baylor. He is coming off a season in which he averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. At 6-foot-7, he has intriguing "3 and D" potential at the next level.
Tristan Enaruna (Cleveland State)
Tristan Enaruna is a seasoned prospect, having stops at Kansas and Iowa State before winding up at Cleveland State to finish his collegiate career. Most sites do not have him listed in their top 100 prospects, but he is a talented 6-foot-8 wing who did it all for the Vikings last season, averaging 19.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in the Horizon League.